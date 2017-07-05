Saint-Gobain officials say global cyber attack missed Granville plant

B y Matthew Saari

Corporations in countries throughout the world were infected last week by a malicious software known as ransomware, including the French-based manufacturer Saint-Gobain, but the Granville branch was not affected.

Called NotPetya, because initially it looks like a ransomware named Petya, the ransomware locks down computers, prohibiting all access. In this instance a message appeared on the computer screen directing users to a specific website where a “key” could be purchased for $300 to presumably unlock the affected computer. Recorded Future, a real-time IT threat analysis company, said that while the ransomware locks computers it can also steal sensitive information during the confusion.

However, due to a timely response from local staff, the Granville operation was not afflicted and work continues unabated.

