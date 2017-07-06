July 6, 2017

518 Wheels – 07/06/17

518 Wheeels 7-7-17.pdf-web.pdf
July 5, 2017

Fire Company threatens suit

The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. owns the Skenesborough Drive firehouse but the village owns the property its built on.

By Matthew Saari The disagreement between the village of Whitehall and the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company continues to heat up […]

July 5, 2017

Granville tries again for state water grant

Workers repair a water line break in the North Granville water district.

By Krystle S. Morey “We hope the third time is a charm.” That’s what Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks said at […]

July 5, 2017

Saint-Gobain officials say global cyber attack missed Granville plant

The Saint-Gobain factory in Granville continues work amid cyber attack.

By Matthew Saari Corporations in countries throughout the world were infected last week by a malicious software known as ransomware, […]

July 5, 2017

Decorated boats parade across Lake St. Catherine

2017 Lake St. Catherine Boat Parade

  By Krystle S. Morey The weather cleared up Sunday, just in time for Lake St. Catherine’s annual boat parade. […]

June 30, 2017

North Country Freepress – 06/30/17

FreePress_6_30_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 30, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 06/30/17

Northshire_6_30_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 30, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/30/17

Lakes_6_30_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 30, 2017

Weekender – 06/30/17

Weekender_6_30_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 30, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 06/30/17

Lakes_6_30_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 29, 2017

518 Wheels – 06/26/17

518 Wheels 6_26_17.pdf-web.pdf
June 28, 2017

95 graduate from Granville High School

marianna

By Krystle S. Morey Ninety-five Granville High School students capped off their high school careers with a ceremony last Friday […]