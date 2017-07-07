Weekender – 07/07/17

July 7, 2017

July 5, 2017

Fire Company threatens suit

The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. owns the Skenesborough Drive firehouse but the village owns the property its built on.

By Matthew Saari The disagreement between the village of Whitehall and the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company continues to heat up […]

July 5, 2017

Granville tries again for state water grant

Workers repair a water line break in the North Granville water district.

By Krystle S. Morey “We hope the third time is a charm.” That’s what Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks said at […]

July 5, 2017

Saint-Gobain officials say global cyber attack missed Granville plant

The Saint-Gobain factory in Granville continues work amid cyber attack.

By Matthew Saari Corporations in countries throughout the world were infected last week by a malicious software known as ransomware, […]

July 5, 2017

Granville woman to tackle ‘Iron Man’

Kerri Thomas

By Krystle S. Morey In a few weeks, Kerri Thomas will push herself harder – and farther – than she […]

July 5, 2017

Decorated boats parade across Lake St. Catherine

2017 Lake St. Catherine Boat Parade

  By Krystle S. Morey The weather cleared up Sunday, just in time for Lake St. Catherine’s annual boat parade. […]

