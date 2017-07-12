July 12, 2017

Business-scamming ‘candy man’ hits area in broad scheme

B y Krystle S. Morey

An alleged scammer claiming to be collecting coins for a children’s cancer charity placed phony donation jars in businesses in Granville and more than 100 businesses in three states, pocketing “more than $100,000 per year, easily,” State Police said, before two Granville business owners tripped him up.

Deran Akullian

Deran Akullian Jr., of Saratoga Springs, claimed the money would go to the National Children’s Cancer Society but, New York State Police in Granville said, “none of the donations ever were forwarded to the NCCS.”
Investigator Kevin Reppenhagen of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation said since the man’s arrest at his home last Thursday more than 100 businesses in New York, Vermont and Massachusetts have come forward. And there could be more businesses that were duped, he said.
“All morning I have been getting calls from various states and various businesses,” Reppenhagen said last Friday. “We don’t know how many are out there, but the flood gates have opened.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
July 12, 2017

Business-scamming ‘candy man’ hits area in broad scheme

akullian2

By Krystle S. Morey An alleged scammer claiming to be collecting coins for a children’s cancer charity placed phony donation […]

July 12, 2017

School board denies claim of hiring bias

Patrick Dee

 By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Board of Education held a special meeting last Thursday with the intent of adjourning to […]

July 12, 2017

Scott faces choice: Plea deal or trial

putnam town court

By Krystle S. Morey Former Granville mayor Tom Scott has been offered a plea bargain on charges of endangering the […]

July 12, 2017

Chief: Firemen’s morale is low

Fire House

By Matthew Saari Even as the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and the village of Whitehall continue to battle over the […]

July 7, 2017

Weekender – 07/07/17

Weekender_7_7_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 7, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 07/07/17

Lakes_7_7_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 7, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 07/07/17

Northshire_7_7_17.pdf
July 7, 2017

North Country Freepress – 07/07/17

FreePress_7_7_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 6, 2017

518 Wheels – 07/06/17

518 Wheeels 7-7-17.pdf-web.pdf
July 5, 2017

Fire Company threatens suit

The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. owns the Skenesborough Drive firehouse but the village owns the property its built on.

By Matthew Saari The disagreement between the village of Whitehall and the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company continues to heat up […]

July 5, 2017

Granville tries again for state water grant

Workers repair a water line break in the North Granville water district.

By Krystle S. Morey “We hope the third time is a charm.” That’s what Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks said at […]

July 5, 2017

Saint-Gobain officials say global cyber attack missed Granville plant

The Saint-Gobain factory in Granville continues work amid cyber attack.

By Matthew Saari Corporations in countries throughout the world were infected last week by a malicious software known as ransomware, […]