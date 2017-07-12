Business-scamming ‘candy man’ hits area in broad scheme

B y Krystle S. Morey

An alleged scammer claiming to be collecting coins for a children’s cancer charity placed phony donation jars in businesses in Granville and more than 100 businesses in three states, pocketing “more than $100,000 per year, easily,” State Police said, before two Granville business owners tripped him up.

Deran Akullian Jr., of Saratoga Springs, claimed the money would go to the National Children’s Cancer Society but, New York State Police in Granville said, “none of the donations ever were forwarded to the NCCS.”

Investigator Kevin Reppenhagen of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation said since the man’s arrest at his home last Thursday more than 100 businesses in New York, Vermont and Massachusetts have come forward. And there could be more businesses that were duped, he said.

“All morning I have been getting calls from various states and various businesses,” Reppenhagen said last Friday. “We don’t know how many are out there, but the flood gates have opened.”

