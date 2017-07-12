July 12, 2017

Scott faces choice: Plea deal or trial

B y Krystle S. Morey

Former Granville mayor Tom Scott has been offered a plea bargain on charges of endangering the welfare of two local teens and he must decide whether to accept the deal by July 18 or go to trial.

Tom Scott

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he reaches out to me before July 18,” said Washington County Assistant District Attorney Joe Frandino.
If Scott declines the deal, “then we are going to be marching down the road to trial,” Frandino said.
Scott was accused in January of two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment relating to separate incidents that occurred in 2013 in Granville.

 

