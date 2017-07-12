July 12, 2017

Village parcel sparks angry debate at board meeting

B y Krystle S. Morey

The status of a makeshift access road into the former Mettowee Fields subdivision off of North Street sparked angry debate at a Granville Village Board meeting Monday night.

Residents have used a 21.5-acre parcel (outlined in green) to access their homes since the 1990’s.

Several residents and a developer demanded answers about the maintenance of a large parcel that many of the subdivision residents cross to reach their homes.
At one point, Mayor Brian LaRose threatened to have police remove one of the more vocal residents.
The former developer of the parcel in question, 21.5 acres, installed an informal roadway that residents have utilized since the 1990s. Now it’s owned by Washington County, which foreclosed on the land, and it’s used as a right-of-way by the village to reach a village pumping station that serves the development.
The road, which crossed the private property for the last 27 years, has drawn countless grievances from the residents who use it. Because the parcel was privately owned, the village could not legally maintain it, village attorney Mike Martin said.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
July 12, 2017

Village parcel sparks angry debate at board meeting

Granville village board public comment

By Krystle S. Morey The status of a makeshift access road into the former Mettowee Fields subdivision off of North […]

July 12, 2017

Business-scamming ‘candy man’ hits area in broad scheme

akullian2

By Krystle S. Morey An alleged scammer claiming to be collecting coins for a children’s cancer charity placed phony donation […]

July 12, 2017

School board denies claim of hiring bias

Patrick Dee

 By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Board of Education held a special meeting last Thursday with the intent of adjourning to […]

July 12, 2017

Scott faces choice: Plea deal or trial

putnam town court

By Krystle S. Morey Former Granville mayor Tom Scott has been offered a plea bargain on charges of endangering the […]

July 7, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 07/07/17

Lakes_7_7_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 7, 2017

Weekender – 07/07/17

Weekender_7_7_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 7, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 07/07/17

Lakes_7_7_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 7, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 07/07/17

Northshire_7_7_17.pdf
July 7, 2017

North Country Freepress – 07/07/17

FreePress_7_7_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 6, 2017

518 Wheels – 07/06/17

518 Wheeels 7-7-17.pdf-web.pdf
July 5, 2017

Fire Company threatens suit

The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. owns the Skenesborough Drive firehouse but the village owns the property its built on.

By Matthew Saari The disagreement between the village of Whitehall and the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company continues to heat up […]

July 5, 2017

Granville tries again for state water grant

Workers repair a water line break in the North Granville water district.

By Krystle S. Morey “We hope the third time is a charm.” That’s what Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks said at […]