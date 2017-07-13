July 13, 2017

518 Wheels – 07/13/17

July 12, 2017

Village parcel sparks angry debate at board meeting

Granville village board public comment

By Krystle S. Morey The status of a makeshift access road into the former Mettowee Fields subdivision off of North […]

July 12, 2017

Business-scamming ‘candy man’ hits area in broad scheme

akullian2

By Krystle S. Morey An alleged scammer claiming to be collecting coins for a children’s cancer charity placed phony donation […]

July 12, 2017

School board denies claim of hiring bias

Patrick Dee

 By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Board of Education held a special meeting last Thursday with the intent of adjourning to […]

July 12, 2017

Chief: Firemen’s morale is low

Fire House

By Matthew Saari Even as the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and the village of Whitehall continue to battle over the […]

July 7, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 07/07/17

July 7, 2017

Weekender – 07/07/17

July 7, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 07/07/17

July 7, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 07/07/17

July 7, 2017

North Country Freepress – 07/07/17

July 6, 2017

518 Wheels – 07/06/17

July 5, 2017

Fire Company threatens suit

The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. owns the Skenesborough Drive firehouse but the village owns the property its built on.

By Matthew Saari The disagreement between the village of Whitehall and the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company continues to heat up […]