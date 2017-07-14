July 14, 2017

Weekender – 07/14/17

Lakes Region Freepress – 07/14/17

Northshire Freepress – 07/14/17

North Country Freepress – 07/14/17

518 Wheels – 07/13/17

Village parcel sparks angry debate at board meeting

Granville village board public comment

By Krystle S. Morey The status of a makeshift access road into the former Mettowee Fields subdivision off of North […]

Business-scamming ‘candy man’ hits area in broad scheme

akullian2

By Krystle S. Morey An alleged scammer claiming to be collecting coins for a children’s cancer charity placed phony donation […]

School board denies claim of hiring bias

Patrick Dee

 By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Board of Education held a special meeting last Thursday with the intent of adjourning to […]

Scott faces choice: Plea deal or trial

putnam town court

By Krystle S. Morey Former Granville mayor Tom Scott has been offered a plea bargain on charges of endangering the […]

Chief: Firemen’s morale is low

Fire House

By Matthew Saari Even as the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and the village of Whitehall continue to battle over the […]

Lakes Region Freepress – 07/07/17

Weekender – 07/07/17

