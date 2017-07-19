July 19, 2017

Mayor fills vacant trustee seat

B y Matthew Saari

A new face sat where former deputy mayor and village trustee Walt Sandford sat at the Whitehall Village Board meeting Tuesday night.
The face was new to the board, but not new to the village.

Village trustee Mike LaChapelle

Mayor Phil Smith announced that he had appointed Mike LaChapelle to the trustee seat left vacant by Sandford’s abrupt departure last month.
“I had a conversation with other board members and Mike sent a letter of interest,” Smith said.
Aside from LaChapelle, only one other individual came forward expressing interest in the position.
