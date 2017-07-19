July 19, 2017

Scott refuses plea deal; case heading to trial

B y Krystle S. Morey

Tom Scott is headed to trial.

Tom Scott

The former Granville mayor declined Tuesday to accept a misdemeanor conviction on charges he endangered the welfare of two local teenagers.
During a 30-minute proceeding in Putnam Town Court, Scott turned down a plea deal offered by the prosecution that would have precluded a trial.
Scott, 56, was accused in January of two Class A misdemeanor counts of child endangerment relating to separate incidents that occurred in 2013 in Granville. Those incidents involve two brothers, reports show, who each alleged Scott had inappropriate contact with them.
The case languished for six months as it was passed through various courts in an effort to avoid conflicts of interest with those who know and dealt with the prominent local official when he held office.
Putnam Judge Susan Johnson adjourned the case to Sept. 19, when the defense’s pretrial discovery motions and prosecution’s response will be heard, said Washington County Assistant District Attorney Joe Frandino.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel.

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

