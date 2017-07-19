July 19, 2017

Scotties’ for sale – again

B y Krystle S. Morey

The owners of Scotties’ on Main Street say the diner and convenience store will remain open until it is sold. For sale signs were posted in the window of the shop last Tuesday.

Less than a year after being purchased and reopened, the mainstay of Granville’s Main Street – Scotties’ – is back up for sale.
Large yellow “for sale” posters were placed in the windows of the diner and convenience store last Tuesday, to the surprise of many, including employees.
The diner is closed Tuesdays, so employees arriving to work Wednesday morning reported they were surprised to see the signs, noting that was the first they had learned of the news.
“We were just as shocked as you were,” one employee said.
Owner Mark Pickard said he’s selling Scotties’ so he can focus on his other business, Pickard Motor Service, an engine repair company.
“We are exploring selling it,” he said.

