July 19, 2017

VFW searching for veteran’s family

B y Krystle S. Morey

A Granville veteran organization is attempting to return a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and other memorabilia of a deceased veteran to his family.

Local VFW commander Butch Hurlburt displays a plaque with items that belonged to Pfc. Norman M. Pritchard of Granville.

While spring cleaning, members of the Granville VFW Post #1653 found in a drawer at its post several items and news clippings that belonged to Pfc. Norman M. Pritchard of Granville.
“This doesn’t belong in a drawer,” said Butch Hurlburt, commander.
Pritchard, a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, died in action June 16, 1944.

