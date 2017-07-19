VFW searching for veteran’s family

B y Krystle S. Morey

A Granville veteran organization is attempting to return a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and other memorabilia of a deceased veteran to his family.

While spring cleaning, members of the Granville VFW Post #1653 found in a drawer at its post several items and news clippings that belonged to Pfc. Norman M. Pritchard of Granville.

“This doesn’t belong in a drawer,” said Butch Hurlburt, commander.

Pritchard, a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, died in action June 16, 1944.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.