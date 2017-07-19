July 19, 2017

Whitehall principal assesses first year

B y Matthew Saari

While much of the recent focus on Whitehall Central School has revolved around the newest group of graduates, there was also a graduation of another sort – Jeff Keller finished his first year as principal of the high school.

High school principal Jeff Keller

Being a principal isn’t solely about punishing misbehaving children, although there is a bit of that; principals also are tasked with ensuring the district’s students are performing well on tests as well as holding teachers accountable for their actions and teaching methods. Accountability of both students and faculty became a central focus of Keller during his first year.
“I think some of the real problems we were walking into were some serious accountability issues,” said Keller. “Lack of accountability of the administration, accountability by the faculty and accountability of the students.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
July 19, 2017

Whitehall principal assesses first year

High school principal Jeff Keller

By Matthew Saari While much of the recent focus on Whitehall Central School has revolved around the newest group of […]

July 14, 2017

Weekender – 07/14/17

July 14, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 07/14/17

Lakes_7_14_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 14, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 07/14/17

Northshire_7_14_17.pdf
July 14, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 07/14/17

Lakes_7_14_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 13, 2017

518 Wheels – 07/13/17

518 Wheels 7-10-17.pdf-web.pdf
July 12, 2017

Village parcel sparks angry debate at board meeting

Granville village board public comment

By Krystle S. Morey The status of a makeshift access road into the former Mettowee Fields subdivision off of North […]

July 12, 2017

Business-scamming ‘candy man’ hits area in broad scheme

akullian2

By Krystle S. Morey An alleged scammer claiming to be collecting coins for a children’s cancer charity placed phony donation […]

July 12, 2017

School board denies claim of hiring bias

Patrick Dee

 By Matthew Saari The Whitehall Board of Education held a special meeting last Thursday with the intent of adjourning to […]

July 12, 2017

Scott faces choice: Plea deal or trial

putnam town court

By Krystle S. Morey Former Granville mayor Tom Scott has been offered a plea bargain on charges of endangering the […]

July 12, 2017

Chief: Firemen’s morale is low

Fire House

By Matthew Saari Even as the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and the village of Whitehall continue to battle over the […]

July 7, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 07/07/17

Lakes_7_7_17.pdf-web.pdf