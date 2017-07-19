Whitehall principal assesses first year

B y Matthew Saari

While much of the recent focus on Whitehall Central School has revolved around the newest group of graduates, there was also a graduation of another sort – Jeff Keller finished his first year as principal of the high school.

Being a principal isn’t solely about punishing misbehaving children, although there is a bit of that; principals also are tasked with ensuring the district’s students are performing well on tests as well as holding teachers accountable for their actions and teaching methods. Accountability of both students and faculty became a central focus of Keller during his first year.

“I think some of the real problems we were walking into were some serious accountability issues,” said Keller. “Lack of accountability of the administration, accountability by the faculty and accountability of the students.”

