Book sale celebrates 50 years

B y Krystle S. Morey

“They line up before we’re open like it’s Black Friday at Walmart. Then, there’s a mad dash.”

That’s how Adelle Seamans, assistant librarian, described the Pawlet Public Library’s annual book sale.

Bibliophiles of all ages travel from all over Vermont, New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire to peruse the library’s collection of books, Seamans said.

“It’s one of the largest in the state,” said library director Melissa Curtis.

The two-day sale is celebrating its 50th year this weekend, July 29-30.

When asked why she thinks the sale has lasted half of a century, Seamans said: “People love a bargain.”

