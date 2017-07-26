Civil War regiment honored by county

B y Matthew Saari

The Washington County Board of Supervisors opened their meeting last Friday with a bit of history as members of the Salem Civil War Committee commemorated a historic replica of the flag carried into battle by the 123rd New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Washington County’s regiment.

The flag is a historically accurate replica, completely handstitched and crafted from raw silk, the same material as the original. It has been sealed in a special glass case which filters out UV light rays, thus further preserving it. The entire case is bordered by magnificent mahogany trim.

Board chairman Robert Henke opened the ceremony with a brief welcome before turning the podium over to Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

“Our county historians, our town historians are truly unsung heroes,” Woerner said. “You ensure we remain connected to our common history.”

