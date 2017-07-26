Dunster retires after 33 years with postal service

B y Krystle S. Morey

Kimberly Dunster walked nearly 10 miles a day for three decades, and now she’s hanging up her shoes – and her mail satchel.

Dunster has worked for the U.S. Postal Service in the village of Granville for 27 years, after serving for six years as a clerk in Comstock.

The transition from working behind a desk for six years to delivering mail to half of the village was a nerve-wracking one, Dunster said.

“I was a little nervous,” she said of when former Granville Postmaster Roger Curtis offered her the letter carrier job. “I didn’t know if I’d be able to walk 10 miles a day.”

She added: “I think every carrier, when they first start, is overwhelmed, but after a couple of weeks, you get in the groove.”

