July 26, 2017

Health Center expanding in Granville

B y Krystle S. Morey

Glens Falls Hospital will invest $1.2 million to expand the physical footprint and services at its Granville Family Health Center location on North Street in Granville. Officials expect the project to be completed in early 2018.

Glens Falls Hospital is expanding its primary care offerings in Granville, adding both services and square footage.
Work at the Granville Family Health Center on North Street began last week to build a 2,200-square-foot addition and renovate 1,400 square feet existing interior.
“With doing this, we hope to expand primary care capacity,” said Cathleen Traver, director of research and planning at Glens Falls Hospital.
The $1.2 million expansion is fully funded by a New York State Capital Restructuring Financing Program grant. The project is scheduled to be completed early next year, Traver said.
Patients in the region visit the facility for a variety of services including preventative exams and disease management services. There is also community care coordination, which assists patients in navigating through the health care system and identifying helpful resources.
The expansion project will add behavioral health to its roster of services.
“Integrating behavior health in primary care is a need that we’ve recognized throughout our region, so we’re committed to doing that at the Granville Family Health Center,” Traver said.

