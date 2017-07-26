Navy Chief, ‘ a history buff,’ picks Whitehall to retire

B y Matthew Saari

The Birthplace of the U.S. Navy has become a suitable career terminus for one US. Navy Chief.

On Saturday, July 15 the Skenesborough Museum hosted the retirement ceremony for Senior Chief Petty Officer Daniel Brouillard, who decided to finish more than two decades of service at the site where his chosen branch was born.

“I’ve been a fairly big history buff my whole life,” Brouillard said. “I did some research and learned of Whitehall’s significance during the Revolutionary War; I thought it would be a fitting place to go and finish up the career.”

Carol Greenough, the museum’s curator, had to close the facility to the public as a number of Brouillard’s family members and an entourage of Navy personnel, both officers and enlisted, commandeered the museum for the ceremony.

Thirty sailors – three officers and 27 enlisted – were present.

