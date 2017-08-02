County needs ‘more time’ to develop plan

B y Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey

Municipal officials and school administrators in Washington County agreed at a recent meeting that more time would be needed to respond to Gov. Cuomo’s Shared Services mandate.

The governor’s original plan, announced with the state budget on May 25, called for village, town and school officials to get together, draft a plan and submit it to the county’s Board of Supervisors no later than Aug. 1.

The consensus among the officials was that the timeframe was much too short for what was being asked.

“They were hoping to get it done by Aug. 1, which was insane,” said Granville town supervisor Matt Hicks. “They passed the budget late and to try to get a 35-member committee together to come up with a plan, approve the plan and then hold three public hearings on the plan in three months is just idiotic.”

“You’ve got 90 days to throw together a plan and submit it to the state … come on now, let’s be realistic,” he added.

Hicks said trying to get committee members together in one room to discuss a plan also proved difficult, making the Aug. 1 deadline seem even more farfetched.

“This came down from the state last-minute,” said Whitehall school superintendent Patrick Dee, who attended the committee’s first official meeting – of about 40 officials – on July 13.

Local officials opted to turn the plan in next Aug. 1, a year away, which Hicks said was also a choice.

