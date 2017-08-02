School leaders change roles; unrelated to testing probe

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Board of Education announced at a brief special meeting Monday night that administrative roles in the schools will be changed as a result of “a careful and complete survey of the district goals and objectives” by newly-named superintendent Thomas McGurl.

The changes come as the district is being investigated by the state for alleged irregularities in testing during June, but school board president Audrey Hicks said Tuesday the reorganization is not linked to the probe.

“No. It’s unrelated,” she said.

The board also announced the resignations of two social studies teachers.

Sarah Twardy’s resignation is effective Sept. 1 and Stephanie Bundas’ is effective Aug. 11.

The realignment of three district administrators became effective Tuesday, said Thomas McGurl.

McGurl said he has been planning the restructuring of the school’s administration since he arrived in the district on July 1.

“This is going to meet our needs for curriculum and best meet the needs of the kids,” McGurl said.

Camille Harrelson, principal of Granville High School for the last four years, will leave that job to become the district’s special education director.

Colleen Jennings resigned as special education director, effective Aug. 1, to become assistant principal of the Mary J. Tanner and Granville Elementary schools and 504 plan coordinator, starting Aug. 28. Jennings will stay on as a consultant during August.

Dan Poucher, assistant principal of Granville High School, will serve as the interim high school principal until the board can appoint a new one, probably in early October, school officials said.

On Tuesday, the school had not yet posted the job for high school principal. The only positions listed on the site that the school uses to fill vacancies were a long-term special education teacher and a secondary education technology teacher.

McGurl offered no information when asked if the board’s actions were related to the state testing probe, adding that he would not have anything to say until the state responds to the probe – likely in October.

“We have received no official feedback from the state yet,” he said

The elementary assistant principal position is new to the Granville district.

“Having an assistant principal at the elementary schools will allow the principals to focus on curriculum, which is what drives the success of the students,” Hicks said.

Harrelson, the release said, “expressed a desire to return to her first calling as the new special education director for the district.”

Harrelson started her career in Granville as the special education director, after working as the special education director in the Argyle Central School District.

“Camille’s experience in special ed is fantastic and she wanted to go back to that, so it will help the special ed kids as well,” Hicks said.

In a press release, the school board said: “One of the goals of the district is thorough alignment of the K-6 curriculum, which requires a great deal of effort from the staff and administration.”

“Jennings has a background in guidance, special education and counseling, making her a natural fit to work with students and families,” the release continued. “The Granville Central School District is very excited to begin the year with this new structure as it will provide the supports and specialization needed to continue to grow, progress and meet the needs of the students and community.”

Hicks added: “It’s putting people in places that will help the students. It’s all for the students.”

She pointed to the district’s goals of increasing graduation rates and improving test scores.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.