August 2, 2017

School leaders change roles; unrelated to testing probe

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Board of Education announced at a brief special meeting Monday night that administrative roles in the schools will be changed as a result of “a careful and complete survey of the district goals and objectives” by newly-named superintendent Thomas McGurl.
The changes come as the district is being investigated by the state for alleged irregularities in testing during June, but school board president Audrey Hicks said Tuesday the reorganization is not linked to the probe.
“No. It’s unrelated,” she said.
The board also announced the resignations of two social studies teachers.
Sarah Twardy’s resignation is effective Sept. 1 and Stephanie Bundas’ is effective Aug. 11.
The realignment of three district administrators became effective Tuesday, said Thomas McGurl.
McGurl said he has been planning the restructuring of the school’s administration since he arrived in the district on July 1.
“This is going to meet our needs for curriculum and best meet the needs of the kids,” McGurl said.
Camille Harrelson, principal of Granville High School for the last four years, will leave that job to become the district’s special education director.
Colleen Jennings resigned as special education director, effective Aug. 1, to become assistant principal of the Mary J. Tanner and Granville Elementary schools and 504 plan coordinator, starting Aug. 28. Jennings will stay on as a consultant during August.
Dan Poucher, assistant principal of Granville High School, will serve as the interim high school principal until the board can appoint a new one, probably in early October, school officials said.
On Tuesday, the school had not yet posted the job for high school principal. The only positions listed on the site that the school uses to fill vacancies were a long-term special education teacher and a secondary education technology teacher.
McGurl offered no information when asked if the board’s actions were related to the state testing probe, adding that he would not have anything to say until the state responds to the probe – likely in October.
“We have received no official feedback from the state yet,” he said
The elementary assistant principal position is new to the Granville district.
“Having an assistant principal at the elementary schools will allow the principals to focus on curriculum, which is what drives the success of the students,” Hicks said.
Harrelson, the release said, “expressed a desire to return to her first calling as the new special education director for the district.”
Harrelson started her career in Granville as the special education director, after working as the special education director in the Argyle Central School District.
“Camille’s experience in special ed is fantastic and she wanted to go back to that, so it will help the special ed kids as well,” Hicks said.
In a press release, the school board said: “One of the goals of the district is thorough alignment of the K-6 curriculum, which requires a great deal of effort from the staff and administration.”
“Jennings has a background in guidance, special education and counseling, making her a natural fit to work with students and families,” the release continued. “The Granville Central School District is very excited to begin the year with this new structure as it will provide the supports and specialization needed to continue to grow, progress and meet the needs of the students and community.”
Hicks added: “It’s putting people in places that will help the students. It’s all for the students.”
She pointed to the district’s goals of increasing graduation rates and improving test scores.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags:

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
August 2, 2017

School leaders change roles; unrelated to testing probe

Granville school

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Board of Education announced at a brief special meeting Monday night that administrative roles […]

August 2, 2017

County needs ‘more time’ to develop plan

consolidation

By Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey Municipal officials and school administrators in Washington County agreed at a recent meeting that […]

August 2, 2017

Nature Conservancy offers Whitehall village $200K

Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith

By Matthew Saari Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith announced at the July Village Board meeting that he had received a letter […]

August 2, 2017

Town office candidates to be nominated soon

Granville Town Board

By Krystle S. Morey Three positions on the Granville Town Board will be up for election this fall, as the […]

July 28, 2017

Weekender – 07/28/17

Weekender 7_28_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 28, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 07/28/17

Lakes_7_28_17 Final.pdf-web.pdf
July 28, 2017

North Country Freepress – 07/28/17

FreePress_7_28_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 28, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 07/28/17

Northshire_7_28_17.pdf-web.pdf
July 27, 2017

518 Wheels – 07/27/17

518 Wheels 7-24-17.pdf-web.pdf
July 26, 2017

Health Center expanding in Granville

granvillefamilyhealth (3)

By Krystle S. Morey Glens Falls Hospital is expanding its primary care offerings in Granville, adding both services and square […]

July 26, 2017

Civil War regiment honored by county

Members of the Salem Civil War committee pose with Col. James Rogers, commander of the 123rd New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

By Matthew Saari The Washington County Board of Supervisors opened their meeting last Friday with a bit of history as […]

July 26, 2017

Dunster retires after 33 years with postal service

Kim Dunster

By Krystle S. Morey Kimberly Dunster walked nearly 10 miles a day for three decades, and now she’s hanging up […]