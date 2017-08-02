August 2, 2017

Subdivision buyers back out on sale

B y Krystle S. Morey

Three people who won tax auction bids on 30 lots in Granville’s partially-developed Mettowee Fields subdivision have backed away from the purchases and sold them to a local farmer – who said he’ll farm the land.
“At this time, we are going to grow corn,” said Ken Thomas, who owns Red Top Dairy in Middle Granville. “It’s close by and it’s some of the best crop land in the county.”
Thomas has grown corn on several of the subdivision lots for more than 15 years, under an agreement he had with the original developer.
When the lots were sold at the auction, Thomas wasn’t sure if he would be able to continue to grow his crops on the parcels, so when a second opportunity to purchase the lots arose, he jumped on it.
He purchased 27 properties last Friday.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

