August 2, 2017

Town office candidates to be nominated soon

B y Krystle S. Morey

Three positions on the Granville Town Board will be up for election this fall, as the terms of supervisor Matt Hicks and board members Tom Cosey and Ken Quick come to an end.
All three are expected to seek reelection.
Members of local political parties will meet to nominate candidates. The Republican Party will meet at the Town Office on Main Street on Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. The Democratic Party will meet Aug. 9 at the Village of Granville Office on Quaker Street at 7 p.m. Potential candidates and all interested voters are invited to attend.
Only voters enrolled in the parties are allowed to vote at their respective caucuses.
Those interested in running should submit letters of intent to their respective party chairs.

