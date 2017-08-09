Chinese dumping investigation nearly complete

B y Matthew Saari

Earlier this year two Whitehall officials found themselves participating in global economics. Now their efforts are paying off.

Former mayor Ken Bartholomew and town supervisor George Armstrong were interviewed in March by a film crew sent by Signal Group, a D.C.-based communications and lobbying firm, on the impact illegal “dumping” of Chinese plywood has on not only the U.S. market and Commonwealth Plywood’s bottom line but also on small communities like Whitehall.

“We’re making a short promotional video, doing a digital campaign online targeting certain members – congressmen and senators,” said Hannah Kerne of Signal Group, who conducted the interviews.

More than four months later, the interviews have been completed and collated and the investigation is trending toward completion.

“The investigation is more than halfway done,” said Timothy Brightbill, a partner with Wiley Rein LLP, a law firm heavily involved in the lobbying efforts.

