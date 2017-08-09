RAMPAGE: ‘Bored,’ two men vandalize school

B y Matthew Saari

In a fit of boredom, two young men broke into Whitehall High School and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage during the early morning hours last Wednesday, police said.

At 1 a.m. Alan M. Dufresne Jr., 20, and Skye Rice, 16, broke into the high school by smashing the glass out of a rear door. Once in, the duo went on what can only be described as a rampage.

“It looked like a war zone,” said school superintendent Patrick Dee. “They came in with the intent of doing substantial damage.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.