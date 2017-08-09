Vigil Tuesday: ‘It’s about coming together’

B y Krystle S. Morey

“This community has suffered so many losses.”

That’s why, Laurie Black said, Granville residents are coming together for a memorial event in Veterans Memorial Park on Aug. 15.

Starting at 7 p.m. there will be a candlelight vigil, memorial luminaries and paper lanterns. Area pastors and officials have been invited to speak.

“Granville recently has lost several residents and those with a connection to it, to death…many of whom were untimely, suicide and those in the military. There is no limit on when the person passed away or how attendees knew them, all are invited to grieve and remember together,” said Black, who’s organizing the event.

“This is not about anyone in particular,” she said. “This is for everyone who has lost someone and is grieving.”

Those wishing to remember a lost loved one are urged to bring posters, T-shirts or any other memorabilia to the event.

