Village plans to relieve Rathbun Ave. congestion

By Krystle S. Morey

The village of Granville Monday took what it calls the first step in addressing the woes of Rathbun Avenue residents.

The village board voted unanimously to make the 550-foot-long roadway a “no parking” zone, and to remove two parking spaces where Rathbun Avenue meets West Main Street, hopefully resolving safety and accessibility concerns.

Rathbun Avenue is a narrow road that connects West Main Street with Factory Street. The Main Street entrance of the road is often blocked by patrons of nearby businesses.

Village DPW superintendent George Johnson said two or three “no parking” signs will be installed along the avenue and two more will be placed on West Main Street to accompany two parking spaces that will be marked off, one on each side of the entrance to Rathbun Avenue.

