August 9, 2017

Whitehall assessor solar power expert

B y Matthew Saari

As more and more solar projects crop up in Washington County and across the state, more often than not municipal officials find themselves turning to Whitehall assessor Bruce Caza for answers.

Whitehall Assessor Bruce Caza

Caza has been a town assessor for 19 years but has been involved in property assessment since 1985. As such, over the past three years it’s been Caza’s duty to untangle the web that is solar payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) programs.
“Ever since it came to Whitehall,” Caza said.
The problem with solar projects is that the state offers incredible incentives to entice developers to the solar energy market.
Under New York State Real Property Tax Law 487 properties on which solar energy projects are erected are granted a 15-year tax exemption from any additional value added to the property as a result of the energy system.
However, as a measure of good faith, the law also allows solar developers to enter into PILOT programs with the separate taxing authorities, which as Caza himself has described, is more akin to “let’s make a deal.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
August 9, 2017

RAMPAGE: ‘Bored,’ two men vandalize school

safe color

By Matthew Saari In a fit of boredom, two young men broke into Whitehall High School and caused tens of […]

August 9, 2017

Village plans to relieve Rathbun Ave. congestion

An unattended vehicle blocked access to Rathbun Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The driver parked the vehicle there while returning bottles and cans at the Eco Cents Bottle Redemption Center.

By Krystle S. Morey The village of Granville Monday took what it calls the first step in addressing the woes […]

August 9, 2017

Vigil Tuesday: ‘It’s about coming together’

Alyssa Martindale,11, invites the community to the candlelight vigil Aug. 15 at Veterans Memorial Park. Martindale, of Hampton, recently lost her brother Corey Martindale.

By Krystle S. Morey “This community has suffered so many losses.” That’s why, Laurie Black said, Granville residents are coming […]

August 9, 2017

Chinese dumping investigation nearly complete

Commonwealth Plywood had to cut its workforce by 60 percent due to Chinese dumping practices.

By Matthew Saari Earlier this year two Whitehall officials found themselves participating in global economics. Now their efforts are paying […]

August 4, 2017

Weekender – 08/04/17

August 4, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 08/04/17

Lakes_8_4_17.pdf-web.pdf
August 4, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 08/04/17

Northshire_8_4_17.pdf-web.pdf
August 4, 2017

North Country Freepress – 08/04/17

FreePress_8_4_17.pdf-web.pdf
August 4, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 08/04/17

Lakes_8_4_17.pdf-web.pdf
August 3, 2017

518 Wheels – 08/02/17

518 Wheels 7-31-17.pdf-web.pdf
August 2, 2017

Subdivision buyers back out on sale

Properties that were part of the former Mettowee Fields LLC subdivision were auctioned off at a Washington County tax sale June 10, 2017.

By Krystle S. Morey Three people who won tax auction bids on 30 lots in Granville’s partially-developed Mettowee Fields subdivision […]

August 2, 2017

School leaders change roles; unrelated to testing probe

Granville school

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Board of Education announced at a brief special meeting Monday night that administrative roles […]