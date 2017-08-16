Absentee landlords not abiding by law

B y Matthew Saari

Last Aug. 30, the Whitehall Village Board passed a law requiring “absentee” landlords – Individuals who own properties in the village but live elsewhere – to register a local contact or face monetary fines. The law was passed unanimously and many village residents voiced their approval at the time.

But how effective has it been?

The deadline for registration was on or before June 1 of this year. Although the administration under former Mayor Ken Bartholomew passed the law, it has fallen on the new administration of Mayor Phil Smith to follow through.

Regarding how effect the law has been, Smith said: “I think that’s a little early to determine.”

It’s been two months since the law’s provisions took effect. Smith said that prior to the June 1 date, 77 applications were mailed out to landlords. Of those, 41 have been returned, a success rate of 53 percent.

