Fall coaches pine for more players

B y Krystle S. Morey
Student athletes took to their respective fields Monday as the fall sports season began.
Practices kicked off at 7:30 a.m. While the players brought intensity, a few of the coaches said they’d like to see more students join fall teams.
Varsity football coach John Irion said the Horde has a pretty good roster for the upcoming season, but numbers are lower than he would like to see them.
“It’s not what we need to have,” he said.
The team has 28 players.
“When school starts, we have to get more people,” Irion said.
Recruiting players has also been part of the team’s summer workout.
“I don’t know what some of the kids are thinking, but we’ve got to get them back in the fold,” Irion said.
This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.
Comments
Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.