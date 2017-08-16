August 16, 2017

Fire Company, village resolving their quarrel

B y Matthew Saari

The months-long feud between the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and the village of Whitehall may soon come to an agreeable close.

Fire Chief Bryan Brooks

Negotiations were rekindled when Fire Chief Bryan Brooks Jr. approached the village board Tuesday night to ask if any decision had been made regarding whether the village would sell the parcel of land on which the fire house is situated to the company.
“I met with your father and I’ve brought it up several times to do a long-term lease,” said Mayor Phil Smith. “He (Brian Brooks Sr.) seemed potentially agreeable to that. The next thing I know, he stops in with a letter saying the fire department wants to buy the property.”
“We propose buying the parcel around it,” Brooks Jr. said. “We actually have several ideas and what I would like to pitch before I leave is to have a meeting between the town, village and assessor.”
Brooks continued saying, “Coming here once a month and arguing over this and that is tough and it takes a drain on me, and you guys as well. I’d just like to have a civil meeting to talk about some of our goals.”

