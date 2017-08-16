August 16, 2017

Former Mount Carmel Church celebrates 150 years

B y Krystle S. Morey

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church held its final Mass on April 12, 2009, but its former parishioners and the community will gather at the Middle Granville church next Saturday to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
Since its last Mass, the church has undergone some changes: It is now a residential home.
Gisele “Gigi” Zeitler, owner and resident of the former church, has spent the last six years renovating the church to be an abode for herself – and her two cats.
Zeitler invites the community to celebrate the church’s 150th year with an open house Aug. 26 from 1-5 p.m. at the church, located at 50 Dayton Hill Road.
When asked why she would celebrate the church’s anniversary more than eight years after its last Mass, she said: “The passing of such a milestone, the 150th anniversary of its existence, deserves recognition.”

