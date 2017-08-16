Quarry still focus in Schaff search

B y Krystle S. Morey

The lead investigator in the search for a man who went missing after leaving a Granville bar in 2014 said the probe is still focused on a Vermont slate quarry that divers searched last month.

“We did not uncover anything, but we have not completed the search either,” said Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Todd Wilkins.

“We still believe that we need to do more work in there,” he said. “We are trying to gather additional information before we expend any more resources in that quarry.”

A Vermont State Police SCUBA Team searched the quarry on York Street Extension in Poultney on July 26 after receiving a tip relating to an ongoing search for Jonathan Schaff, of Fair Haven, Vermont.

“We are following up on some leads that we have,” Wilkins said. “We are still looking for evidence.”

