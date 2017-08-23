August 23, 2017

Attendance at summer concerts ‘good’

Body & Soul

By Krystle S. Morey

The 2017 Granville Summer Concert Series will come to a close tonight with a performance by Body & Soul.
The high-energy dance and party band will play hits from the ‘70s through today from 7 to 9 p.m. in Granville Veterans Memorial Park.
The final performance of the Granville Town Band will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Each Sunday this month, these talented area musicians have performed marches and other concert band specialties.
Each summer, the village concert series brings musicians and performers of various genres to Granville free of charge.
This season brought performances from country, rock, R&B, pop, and more and has drawn nearly 500 people out each Thursday.
“The attendance has been good,” said Denise Davies, deputy clerk/treasurer, noting that the weather this season wasn’t the most cooperative.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
August 23, 2017

Attendance at summer concerts ‘good’

body and soul color

By Krystle S. Morey The 2017 Granville Summer Concert Series will come to a close tonight with a performance by […]

August 23, 2017

Firefighter to run 5K in full gear

Firefighter USE FIRST

By Matthew Saari In an effort fueled by a devotion to fitness, one Whitehall firefighter is hoping to inspire others […]

August 18, 2017

Lakes Region Freepress – 08/18/17

Lakes_8_18_17.pdf-web.pdf
August 18, 2017

Northshire Freepress – 08/18/17

Northshire_8_18_17.pdf-web.pdf
August 18, 2017

Lakes Classifieds – 08/18/17

Lakes_8_18_17.pdf-web.pdf
August 18, 2017

Weekender – 08/18/17

Weekender 8_18_17.pdf-web.pdf
August 17, 2017

518 Wheels – 08/16/17

518 Wheels 8-14-17.pdf-web.pdf
August 16, 2017

Fire Company, village resolving their quarrel

Fire House

By Matthew Saari The months-long feud between the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and the village of Whitehall may soon come […]

August 16, 2017

Absentee landlords not abiding by law

Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith

By Matthew Saari Last Aug. 30, the Whitehall Village Board passed a law requiring “absentee” landlords – Individuals who own […]

August 16, 2017

Quarry still focus in Schaff search

Jonathan Schaff

By Krystle S. Morey The lead investigator in the search for a man who went missing after leaving a Granville […]

August 16, 2017

Former Mount Carmel Church celebrates 150 years

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

By Krystle S. Morey Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church held its final Mass on April 12, 2009, but its […]

August 16, 2017

Fall coaches pine for more players

DSC_0854

By Krystle S. Morey Student athletes took to their respective fields Monday as the fall sports season began. Practices kicked […]