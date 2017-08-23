Attendance at summer concerts ‘good’

By Krystle S. Morey

The 2017 Granville Summer Concert Series will come to a close tonight with a performance by Body & Soul.

The high-energy dance and party band will play hits from the ‘70s through today from 7 to 9 p.m. in Granville Veterans Memorial Park.

The final performance of the Granville Town Band will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Each Sunday this month, these talented area musicians have performed marches and other concert band specialties.

Each summer, the village concert series brings musicians and performers of various genres to Granville free of charge.

This season brought performances from country, rock, R&B, pop, and more and has drawn nearly 500 people out each Thursday.

“The attendance has been good,” said Denise Davies, deputy clerk/treasurer, noting that the weather this season wasn’t the most cooperative.

