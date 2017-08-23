August 23, 2017

Firefighter to run 5K in full gear

B y Matthew Saari
In an effort fueled by a devotion to fitness, one Whitehall firefighter is hoping to inspire others to get out of the house and into shape.
In October Crystal Paul will take part in the Fit for Duty 5K race, an event sponsored by the Greenwich Fire Department.
Last year she ran the entire race in her turnout gear and she intends to do the same this year.
“Everything but the boots, the mask and the tank,” Paul said. “It’s really hot; it’s uncomfortable as hell.”
In addition to being a firefighter, Paul is a mother of twin five-year-old boys, and she said that having become a mother she lost a bit of self-identity and “didn’t want to just be a mom.” Last year, while perusing an issue of the Weekender, she saw a notice that the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company was hosting an open house and decided she was going to be a firefighter.
“I went in and said I want to be a volunteer,” Paul said. “I think my husband thought I was nuts but he said ‘go for it.’”

