August 23, 2017

Garage steals headlines…again

B y Matthew Saari

The garage located at 45 Poultney St. is proving to be akin to a bad penny for the Whitehall Village Board. Once they think they’ve gotten rid of it, it shows back up.
Steve St. Clair approached the board last week asking the trustees to revisit enacting a local law that would prohibit businesses from operating on property that has been removed from the tax rolls.
“We’ve been over this before, the steps that have been taken,” said Mayor Phil Smith, referring to St. Clair’s inquiries into the same matter in May, at which time Smith advised him such a law would be unconstitutional.
St. Clair’s renewed interest in the issue stems from a recent conversation he said he had with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which oversaw the cleanup of the garage in 2010.
Said St. Clair: “I called DEC…and I said in the winter the building was caving in, there was snow all over in there, windows were broken. The guy told me all we had to do was condemn that building and they would have come in, tore it down and cleaned that up – exact words.”

August 23, 2017

Village now owns River Valley Drive

Washington County transferred ownership of the parcel containing River Valley Drive to the village last week.

By Krystle S. Morey The village of Granville now owns 2.1 acres of the former Mettowee Fields subdivision off North […]

August 23, 2017

Students’ graffiti defended

Buckley Avenue graffiti

By Matthew Saari A Whitehall “tradition” came under heavy fire from an irritated resident at a town board meeting last […]

August 23, 2017

Attendance at summer concerts ‘good’

body and soul color

By Krystle S. Morey The 2017 Granville Summer Concert Series will come to a close tonight with a performance by […]

August 18, 2017

August 18, 2017

August 18, 2017

August 18, 2017

August 18, 2017

August 17, 2017

August 16, 2017

Fire Company, village resolving their quarrel

Fire House

By Matthew Saari The months-long feud between the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and the village of Whitehall may soon come […]

August 16, 2017

Absentee landlords not abiding by law

Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith

By Matthew Saari Last Aug. 30, the Whitehall Village Board passed a law requiring “absentee” landlords – Individuals who own […]