Students’ graffiti defended

A Whitehall “tradition” came under heavy fire from an irritated resident at a town board meeting last Wednesday.

The meeting opened with resident Catherine Tobin standing before the board asking that action be taken against Whitehall High School students who spray-paint their names on the blacktop of Buckley Road.

“Two weekends ago I physically caught two girls doing their graffiti on the road,” Tobin said. “I followed New York State law and I followed the brochure handed out by the State Police and I contacted them (police) immediately.”

Tobin continued: “Graffiti is vandalism by state law; it is not something I have created. Thus it is punishable by different levels depending on the level of damages…It is not tradition because nowhere in the word tradition do you see a definition that says crime.”

Tobin said the State Police directed her to ask for signs to be placed at both ends of Buckley Road which indicate vandalism is a crime and punishable by law.

The issue, Tobin said, is that because the graffiti has been allowed for so long, students don’t actually believe it’s a crime.

“Over time people have looked at it with blinders on and students have been told it’s OK,” said Tobin. “The student that I caught is actually somebody told by their parent that it was alright. The students are not being told it is a crime.”

