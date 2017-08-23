August 23, 2017

Village now owns River Valley Drive

B y Krystle S. Morey

Washington County transferred ownership of the parcel containing River Valley Drive to the village last week.

The village of Granville now owns 2.1 acres of the former Mettowee Fields subdivision off North Street, so now, after 20 years of neglect and complaints from residents, the roadways can be improved and maintained by the village.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously at its meeting last Friday to transfer ownership of the parcel to the village.
Town Supervisor Matt Hicks, the village’s liaison on the property with the county, said there was no objection by the board regarding the transfer.
The county foreclosed on the former subdivision after its former owner neglected to pay the taxes. The 46 vacant parcels were sold at a tax auction in June.
One parcel was pulled from the auction at the request of the village because the parcel contained a pump station and its rights-of-way, River Valley Drive and Slate Valley Drive.

