August 30, 2017

Golden Horde set for ‘new era’

By Keith Harrington

When the Granville High School football team runs onto Sam Eppolito Field on Saturday, it will signal the dawn of a new era.
The new season will debut a new coach and for the first time the team will compete in the Adirondack League, not the Wasaren, and at Class D level, not Class C.
John Irion, longtime successful coach at Queensbury, will lead the Golden Horde as it hosts Canajoharie Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Irion, who took on the challenge of rebuilding Granville’s fortunes after retiring as a teacher and coach at Queensbury, said his players have responded well to a new coach and a new system.
“ I hope we are ready,” Irion said. “There is a lot of new stuff…the effort to learn it is outstanding.”
Irion is bringing his patented double-wing offense to Granville, an offense that helped Queensbury win a state championship in 2013. Irion said his players are doing a good job of learning the double-wing, but there’s a lot to it.
“I’m trying to balance having enough to be effective without overloading them this early,” Irion said. “I believe we can do many things well, but we’ll need to be more consistent on our assignments.”

