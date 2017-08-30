August 30, 2017

Raceville resident to turn 101

B y Krystle S. Morey

Florence (Lee) Hall, of Raceville, is set to celebrate her 101st birthday on Sunday, Sept. 3.

“Work hard and have fun.”
That’s Florence (Lee) Hall’s advice for living an exciting – and long – life.
Hall is set to celebrate her 101st birthday on Sunday, Sept. 3.
“I hope I’m here by then,” she joked, during an interview with the Granville Sentinel last Thursday.
Hall spends her days in her Raceville home, amongst her homemade Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, quilts, pillows and potholders. She particularly enjoys sitting at the table in the kitchen, reading the newspaper and looking out the large window onto the backyard.
“I enjoy being here and being able to be in my own home,” Hall said.
Hall was born in Raceville, in her family’s home about a mile from where she lives now. The house is well-known to all who travel Route 22A. It’s the white two-story farm house with the rooftop belvedere and 1880 inscribed with red slate on the gray slate roof.
Hall worked from when she was a young girl until she was 62. She spent her childhood working on the family farm: driving horses, milking cows and tossing hay.
“…everything you do on the farm,” she said. “I was the second boy on the farm.”
She helped her brother Floyd work outdoors, while her sisters, Golda and Viola, worked inside.

