County adds surcharge to pay-as-you-go phones

B y Matthew Saari

The Washington County Board of Supervisors has enacted a local law that will add a wireless surcharge to non-contract cellular phones, more commonly known as pay-as-you-go phones.

Local Law A of 2017 will take effect on Dec. 1 and will supersede Article Six of the County Law of the State of New York.

Article Six added a surcharge of 30 cents to wireless contracts – but only contracts. Hampton supervisor Dave O’Brien, who was on the committee that introduced this law to the board, said these funds go toward funding emergency telephone usages.

The article reads, “The legislature further finds and declares that, by the enactment of the provisions of this article, it is the intent of the legislature to fulfill its obligation to provide for the health, safety and welfare of the people of this state by providing counties with a funding mechanism to assist in the payment of the costs associated with establishing and maintaining an E911 system.”

