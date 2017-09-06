He gets paid to drive, so he’s ‘Uber’ excited

B y Krystle S. Morey

Since ridesharing services including Uber and Lyft became legal in upstate New York, locals are trying their hand at riding and driving, but a local Uber/Lyft driver said it’s not very popular in this area – yet.

“There really isn’t that much money around here,” said Tracey Cook, of Granville.

Cook said in more populated areas including Albany, Lake George and Saratoga, he “does OK.”

Before ridesharing was legalized here, Cook would drive to Boston, New Jersey, Long Island and elsewhere to make money. New York City has had ridesharing since 2001.

“I was trying to get a feel for it before it came up here,” he said.

Cook started as a driver in February. He saw an ad online for Uber drivers making $35 an hour and decided to give it a shot.

“During busy times, you might see $35 an hour, but that’s before gas, tolls and everything else,” Cook said.

