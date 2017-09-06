Harvey relief: Region rallies to provide help

B y Krystle S. Morey

When 6-year-old Jacob Terry saw on TV the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, he thought: “We need to help them.”

Terry and his mother, Tabitha Terry, of Whitehall, watched news coverage of the hurricane on television and online.

“He was extremely touched,” Terry said of her son’s reaction the flooding. “He was floored.”

Jacob’s first thought was to donate toys to the children, but the idea grew to include everyday items that Texans need: diapers, blankets, deodorant, toothbrushes and more.

“He wanted to buy them all new houses,” Terry said.

Hurricane Harvey dumped several feet of rain on southeast Texas in a matter of days. Floods inundated hundreds of thousands of homes, displaced tens of thousands of people and prompted thousands of rescues. On Tuesday, the death toll had risen to more than 60. It’s the first major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since Wilma in 2005.

“I think for him to see it and just stop and think for a second about the concept, ‘they’re losing everything’ … he wanted to do more for them,” Terry said.

