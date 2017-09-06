Whitehall romps in season opener

B y Matthew Saari
The Whitehall Railroaders’ non-league game to kick off the 2017 football season last Saturday may have appeared, on paper at least, a lopsided matchup with Cohoes, a Class B school, hosting Class D Whitehall.
The game did prove to be one-sided: in favor of Whitehall, which won, 54-0.
“We knew going in they weren’t real strong from what we saw on the film,” said coach Rich Gould.
Whitehall’s offense got rolling early with Brendan Covey scoring a touchdown in the first four minutes on an eight-yard run. With three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Jimmer Rozell added another touchdown on a 35-yard run. Whitehall led 12-0 as the second quarter began.
Then the Railroaders took control of the gridiron. The Tigers, try as they might, could not find a chink in the defensive wall Whitehall put before them.
“We think our defense is one of the best in the league,” Gould said.
