Bridge work closes road

By Krystle S. Morey

A portion of Lower Turnpike in North Granville has been closed to perform minor structural work and repaint the nearly 130-year-old bridge.

The steel truss-style bridge crosses the Mettowee River to connect State Route 22 in North Granville to County Route 12 in Whitehall.

County Department of Public Works officials closed a portion of Lower Turnpike in North Granville Monday. In the meantime, traffic will be detoured through Truthville on County Route 12. The route sets drivers only about a mile south of where Lower Turnpike exits.

“They will be done in less than a month,” said Steve Haskins, Washington County DPW superintendent.

