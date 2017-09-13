September 13, 2017

Fire company gets $47k grant

Granville Engine and Hose’s wooden struts will be replaced by new aluminum ones, using the FEMA grant money.

By Krystle S. Morey

Granville Engine and Hose Company has been awarded a federal grant of $50,000 that Chief Ryan Pedone said will enable the fire company to better-serve the community.
The company will get $47,493 from a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant, which was awarded last week under the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The program was created to enhance the ability of first responders to protect the health and safety of the public from fire and related hazards.
The company will use the money to buy equipment used when responding to car accidents. New rescue struts, airbags, lightweight cribbing and an air chisel will be carried on Engine Rescue 282.
“Now, we are using a 4×4 post, essentially,” Pedone said, regarding the switch from homemade wood to aluminum struts.
“It works,” Pedone said of the wooden struts, which the company has used since 2011. “But there’s new [equipment] out there that is definitely easier.”
He said struts, which are adjustable, are more stable, safer and easier to use when bracing a rolled vehicle or extracting someone from a crashed car.

