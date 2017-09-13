Fire company gets $47k grant

By Krystle S. Morey

Granville Engine and Hose Company has been awarded a federal grant of $50,000 that Chief Ryan Pedone said will enable the fire company to better-serve the community.

The company will get $47,493 from a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant, which was awarded last week under the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The program was created to enhance the ability of first responders to protect the health and safety of the public from fire and related hazards.

The company will use the money to buy equipment used when responding to car accidents. New rescue struts, airbags, lightweight cribbing and an air chisel will be carried on Engine Rescue 282.

“Now, we are using a 4×4 post, essentially,” Pedone said, regarding the switch from homemade wood to aluminum struts.

“It works,” Pedone said of the wooden struts, which the company has used since 2011. “But there’s new [equipment] out there that is definitely easier.”

He said struts, which are adjustable, are more stable, safer and easier to use when bracing a rolled vehicle or extracting someone from a crashed car.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.