September 13, 2017

Guild supports local health centers

B y Matthew Saari
What is a guild? When someone mentions the term, it conjures images of medieval or early-modern craftsmen and artisans in Europe, fulfilling similar roles to what labor unions do today.
Although the era of guilds has come and gone, one guild continues to play an important part in local life.
The Whitehall Guild was formed on March 11, 1954, with the intention of providing volunteers and raising funds for the Glens Falls Hospital.
“Whitehall volunteers manned the (Glens Falls Hospital) information desk,” said long-time guild member Jean Vladyka.
“We would earmark what we raised towards the Granville and Whitehall health centers,” added guild president Christine Diekel.
The funds raised have been used to purchase a startling array of equipment for the health centers over the decades – from sound systems to medical refrigerators to, most recently, baby scales.
“They definitely give us money to purchase newer equipment that we may not be able to get from the hospital because of funding,” said Stacy Beebe, manager of both Whitehall and Granville health centers. “They’re a great asset to us; we’d be lost without them.”

