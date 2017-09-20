Car Show in Granville Sunday

B y Krystle S. Morey

The 31st annual Autumn Leaves Car Show, hosted by the Granville Area Chamber of Commerce, is this Sunday.

Each year the show draws hundreds of classic and custom car enthusiasts to the Granville Little League Complex on Glen Street in the village. More than 700 people attended last year.

“They come from all over,” said Denise Davies, the chamber’s corresponding secretary. “There are locals that come, but there are people from the Albany area, Vermont … and there are some who come from three or four hours away.”

More than 200 vehicles are expected to be on display this year.

“There’s a good mix,” Davies said. “It’s classic cars, it’s new cars, it’s hot rods … it’s all different types of vehicles.”

Those wishing to display a car, motorcycle or truck in the show can enter from 8 to 11 a.m. on the day of the event for $20. Participants will receive a slate dash plaque, donated by Sheldon Slate; a goodie bag; two door prize tickets; a gas card drawing ticket; and a 2017 Autumn Leaves Car Show commemorative T-shirt.

Spectators can view the cars Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They should enter from the North Quaker Street entrance. Admission is $3, with youths 15 and under admitted free. Each spectator receives one ticket that will be entered in the drawing for door prizes.

