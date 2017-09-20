Restaurant coming to West Main Street

B y Krystle S. Morey

“When we go out to dinner, we leave the town. It kind of defeats the purpose of trying to make (Granville) sustain.”

So spoke Tom Festa regarding his plans to expand Edwards Market and build a restaurant in the former Edwards Liquor Warehouse next door.

“We’re blowing through the walls at Edwards,” he said.

The West Main Street Grill will be open in just a few months, he said.

It will be staffed by Edwards’ current employees and a few additional servers and hostesses, Festa said, adding that the grill will share a kitchen with the market.

“I’m not leaving Edwards and I’m not changing Edwards, this is just an attachment of Edwards,” he said.

Festa’s goal: “Bring something that the town really needs.”

