September 20, 2017

Whitehall to face Cambridge Saturday

 

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall Football Helmet

Whitehall’s football team may boast an undefeated record for the season but the Railroaders’ mettle is going to be put the test on Saturday.

The Railroaders are scheduled to square off against the defending New York state Class D champions, the Cambridge Indians, for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

On top of confronting one of the best teams in the state, it’s also Whitehall’s homecoming game – a fact that Whitehall coach Rich Gould doesn’t relish.

“For one I hate playing them on homecoming,” Gould said. “We always play horrible on homecoming; I don’t know why, there’s so many distractions during the week.”

This will be Whitehall’s first contest against another undefeated team – both teams will enter the game with records of 3-0.

Cambridge started the season with a resounding win over the Rensselaer Rams, 57-0. The following week the Indians added another notch to their belts with a win over Albertus Magnus, 33-7. Last week Cambridge triumphed over Hoosic Valley with yet another convincing win, 53-13.

“Has the competition been good? I’d say no,” said Cambridge coach Doug Luke. “I think some of these teams are a little down.”

To even be competitive, Gould said his team has to play solid, fundamental football.

“We need to play a solid game; no mental mistakes,” Gould said. “We can’t be having seven, ten penalties – we won’t win the game that way.”

Gould added that the game plan for Saturday will revolve around the Railroaders’ setting the tempo for the game.

 

 

