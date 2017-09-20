Whitehall homecoming this weekend

By Matthew Saari

The annual homecoming dance is scheduled for this Saturday and students at Whitehall High School have been showing their school spirit all week long.

All week the students have been getting in the spirit, dressing in all manner of flamboyant dress and painting their faces.

“The kids are super excited all week long,” said Melissa Clark, senior class co-advisor. “They really get into the spirit days.”

Each day has a different theme. For instance, Monday was “‘Murica Monday” and the students wore different clothing – and paint – with a red, white and blue color scheme.

All of this spirit builds towards the climactic event of the week – the annual Homecoming Parade tomorrow night.

The students will line up with their floats in front of Putorti’s Market on Broadway at 6 p.m. Judging of the floats will commence at 6:15 p.m.

“Our theme this year is All-American Homecoming,” said Clark.

Seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen will each present their respective class’ float which will be judged on four categories on a 10-point scale. The categories are interpretation of theme, usage of school colors, creativity and active participation. All floats must also display the class year of the participants.

Once judging is completed, the parade will step off at 6:45 p.m. with the football players and cheerleaders leading the way north up Broadway before turning east onto Saunders Street, crossing the Champlain Canal and turning south onto Williams Street and culminating at the Whitehall Rec Center.

